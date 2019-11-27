Feedback 11/27 

CITY welcomes your comments. Send them to feedback@rochester-citynews.com with your name, your city, town or village, and your daytime phone number for verification (your phone number will not be published). Comments of fewer than 500 words have a greater chance of being published, and we do edit selections for publication in print. We don't publish comments sent to other media.

Chili needs buses, too

I've been asking Regional Transit Service for three years to reconsider its decision to run the bus that goes to North Chili and Churchville in the morning and evening so people who live there can get to work downtown. The agency says it doesn't have the money. I believe it is a very important route for our area.

A brand new distribution plant built on Union Street in North Chili will bring considerable traffic. There is a college and many apartment developments in the area.

I can't believe RTS is cutting routes to the suburbs but are paying the salaries and bonuses of employees like former Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks. Seems pretty funny how RTS cut the route to North Chili as soon as she got her "job."

This community has been paying for bogus cronyism jobs while cutting vital services that we as taxpayers and residents of this county deserve.

PAMELA LOUGHRIDGE, NORTH CHILI

CITY: Brooks recently retired from the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, the parent agency of RTS, as the executive vice president of customer and community engagement. According to public payroll records, her compensation in the most recent fiscal year was $174,027, which included her annual salary of $150,000.

'Deafening silence' on recycling

November 15 marked America Recycles Day. Given the difficulties recycling faces nationwide, you would think our elected officials would take time out to highlight the issues involved, along with the local media. Instead, we got the latest in the world of crime, news about chaos in Rochester public schools, and chaos at the Monroe County Office building.

Thanks to The Buffalo News, we learned that Buffalo has launched a new public awareness campaign called "Recycling Reinvented." This is a six-month campaign aimed at reducing contamination at the curb. The plan is to educate residents via ads, social media posts, and signage. This was announced at a "Plastic Bag Recycling Collection" event hosted by Mayor Byron Brown. While Buffalo still has cost and logistical issues when it comes to residential trash collection, this campaign is another step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, back home, the silence was deafening – save for a very detailed flyer sent to local customers of Casella Waste Systems. Along with announcing schedule changes, this document left little doubt about what to do, and how to do it. The other commercial haulers in the area, as well as Rochester's Department of Environmental Services, need to follow suit.

In 2015, Monroe County announced an effort to divert 60 percent of all waste from landfills by 2025. At the time, the county estimated its diversion rate was roughly 30 percent. Two years ago, the county put the rate at 38 percent. That means there's some high stepping that needs to be done. Five years has nearly elapsed. In the meantime, the Syracuse area has achieved a 60-percent rate.

As the fictional Dirty Harry once asked in a different context, "Do I feel lucky?"

JEFF GOLDBLATT, ROCHESTER

Goldblatt is a member of two statewide sold waste organizations and the Solid Waste Association of North America.

'Cabal Act' crickets

I read in CITY with strong agreement the quotation, "Graceful concessions by losing candidates constitute a sort of glue that holds the polity together . . ." ("Let's call it what it was: The Cabal Act of 2019," November 20). Great point!

But as I read through the piece, I also expected to find at least an acknowledgement of the elephant in the room – the failure of the Democratic Party to accept the results of the 2016 Election, the "Resistance" movement, and the damage it is doing to our polity. Instead, there was silence.

"Russiagate" was a collective lie that divided the country, ruined American institutions, and eroded adherence to our founding principles.

Yet not one Democrat elected official has apologized for promoting an insane conspiracy theory, wasting the country's time and money and avoiding working for the country's benefit. Instead, "Resistance."

FRANK J. HOWARD, PENFIELD

Party hacks are hijacking election reform

I agree with letter writer Reginald Neale ("Two-party system breeds dysfunction," November 20). The two major parties have rigged the system to prevent challengers and third party candidates from attaining public office.

Recently, Jay Jacobs, the chairman of the New York State Democratic Party and an appointee of Governor Andrew Cuomo's on the Public Campaign Financing Commission, proposed that the commission raise the threshold for third parties to earn a ballot line to 250,000 from 50,000 votes in a gubernatorial race. That is nearly an impossible goal.

By eliminating the possibility of third party challengers, the major parties can maintain the current system and protect the status quo. New Yorkers deserve more choices; the best way to end the current dysfunction is to elect candidates willing to focus on policies and solutions rather than partisan politics.

CITY: Since the submission of this letter, the commission voted to require minor parties to qualify for ballot status every two years instead of four. To do that, they would need to get 130,000 votes, or 2 percent of the ballots cast for either governor or president, whichever is higher. Only the Democratic, Republican, and Conservative parties met that threshold in 2018.

JOAN AIELLO, BRIGHTON

Congress must act to lower prescription drug costs

I am an older American, and I want my members of Congress to address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to fix this – so this is the moment to finally enact legislation into law.

Many seniors cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for medications they need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions.

I'm demanding that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers drug prices.

STEVE FOX, ROCHESTER