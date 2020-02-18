Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Feedback 2/19/20: If I were mayor . . . 

CITY welcomes your comments. Send them to feedback@rochester-citynews.com with your name, your address, and your daytime phone number for verification. Only your name and city, town, or village in which you live will be published along with your letter. Comments of fewer than 500 words have a greater chance of being published, and we do edit selections for publication in print. We don't publish comments sent to other media.

Last week, CITY published Editor David Andreatta's response to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's new "If I Were Mayor" essay contest. (Sure, the contest is for eighth-graders, but we're all kids at heart and everyone has ideas for the city.) Readers responded on social media in turn.

Here's a sampling of what they would do if they were mayor:

If I were mayor, I'd open a Neiman Marcus on Parcel 5.
Stephanie Layne, Facebook

Get someone to shovel the sidewalks.
@Fortissimona, Twitter

I'd offer tax incentives to revitalize the High Falls area.
@poptorts15, Instagram

Stop awarding contracts to luxury apt builders. Fix all the roads. Reinvest in public transportation.
@drumdougbeard, Instagram

I would make high speed WiFi free and mount routers to every telephone pole.
@missjessicarider, Instagram

I would fire the mayor.
@ecruisco, Instagram

I would create more community gardens and similar green spaces throughout the city.
@emilyaune, Instagram

I would champion a "Goodman Street shuttle" that goes up and down Goodman all day.
@jesseamesmith, Instagram

