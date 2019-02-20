Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 20, 2019 News & Opinion » Feedback

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Feedback 2/20 

click to enlarge feedback1-1.jpg

Who's behind the opposition to Whole Foods?

While I enjoyed the drawing of Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle in the paid advertisement on the back cover of CITY, I must take issue with its message.

The public doesn't know who is behind the big money being spent on ads like this one to fight the proposed Whole Foods development project on Monroe Avenue. Unfortunately, this lack of transparency has made it difficult to challenge the flood of misinformation that has spread about the project.

The planned development project is bigger than zoned, but not by that much. The store will be a fraction of the size of Wegman's just down the road. If it increases traffic, it's because citizens want to shop there and it's successful as a retail outlet.

In return, the developer has promised to build several different traffic-calming devices to make traffic flow easier through the corridor than it currently does. He also plans to improve the bicycle pedestrian path that parallels Monroe Avenue behind the retail outlets. That could effectively decrease the number of vehicles on the road, as people like me choose to cycle to the grocery store instead of drive.

All of this is called incentive zoning and is the way communities like ours get improvements made. We're getting new sidewalks along South Clinton and Elmwood Avenue the same way this summer. There's nothing wrong or illegal or mysterious about this type of "deal." It's all out in the open.

What's hidden is who doesn't want Whole Foods and what are their real reasons?

JACKIE MARCHAND

Douglass and his education

On our essays on Frederick Douglass and education: Douglass worked diligently to expand his vocabulary to the point that many teens of Rochester are unable to read his autobiography simply because the words he used are too big. All the more reason to study hard in order to someday read it, because Frederick Douglass is truly the North Star.

ENID TIERNEY

Crediting the artist

For our February 13 cover photograph of the face of a Frederick Douglass statue, we failed to note the statue's sculptor. The photo is of one of the 13 reproductions, created by Rochester artist Olivia Kim, of the statue of Douglass in Highland Park.

Kim's reproductions have been placed at sites in the city that are relevant to Douglass's life in Rochester. The statue photographed for our February 13 cover is at the corner of Alexander and Tracey Streets, the site of a school attended by Douglass's daughter.

Tags: , , ,

More Feedback »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Feedback

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26

City of Rochester Public Meetings @ Central Library, Rundel Memorial Building

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Re: Rochester Public Library Board Meeting Time: 9...

Tournees Film Festival: "Moi, un Noir" @ Hoyt Auditorium, UR

Bodhisattva’s Everywhere: Dharma Talk & Meditation @ Dharma Refuge

Bodhisattva’s Everywhere: Dharma Talk & Meditation @ Dharma Refuge

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Harry, I see you care about education.

      Lesson #1-- America is a Republic

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Mrs. Towler, I wonder if youknow the song, "Democracy" by Leonard Cohen. Here is a…

    • Posted by Harry Pearle
    • on February 19, 2019

  • Re: RTS is thinking about creating 'mobility zones'

    • I would suggest RTS create a couple of loops in the suburban villages. For example,…

    • Posted by Inquisitive
    • on February 18, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    read more ...

    By Daniel J. Kushner

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.