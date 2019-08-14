Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 14, 2019

.
FESTIVAL | Clarissa Street Reunion 

choice_event7-3f4d7d7b481fb4e9.jpg

This Saturday, Clarissa Street Reunion will hold its 24th annual event. Clarissa Street has a rich, musical history: Once referred to as Rochester's "Broadway," Clarissa Street was a thriving commercial corridor of the historic Corn Hill neighborhood. After two years on Adams Street, the reunion returns to traditional roots this weekend, taking over a portion of Clarissa Street in addition to the main parking lot of Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Attendees can catch music at the McDowell Main Jazz Stage (Clarissa & Adam Streets), the R&B Stage (Clarissa Street & Dr. Samuel McCree Way), and the Youth & Teen and Gospel Stages (MOBC main parking lot). The event also features food, vendors, and exhibits.

Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission. Parking and additional information can be found at: clarissastreetreunionfestival.weebly.com.

