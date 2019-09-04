FESTIVAL | Clothesline Festival 

One of the biggest and oldest arts festivals in Rochester returns this weekend, also functioning as an annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. Visitors to the Clothesline Festival can stroll the MAG's campus (rain or shine), browsing the showcase of more than 400 artists from the region and across the nation, enjoying food for purchase from festival food vendors and food trucks, hands-on art activities, and enjoy family-friendly entertainment. Free shuttles run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days from the Gleason Works University lot and East End Garage at 475 East Main and Scio (parking fee applies).

Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. $5 includes museum admission ($4 for members). 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.