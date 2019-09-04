Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019

Favorites
FESTIVAL | Clothesline Festival 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

One of the biggest and oldest arts festivals in Rochester returns this weekend, also functioning as an annual fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. Visitors to the Clothesline Festival can stroll the MAG's campus (rain or shine), browsing the showcase of more than 400 artists from the region and across the nation, enjoying food for purchase from festival food vendors and food trucks, hands-on art activities, and enjoy family-friendly entertainment. Free shuttles run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days from the Gleason Works University lot and East End Garage at 475 East Main and Scio (parking fee applies).

Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. $5 includes museum admission ($4 for members). 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

Guides & Special Issues

Rochester Fringe Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 4-10, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

