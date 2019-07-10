Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FESTIVAL | Corn Hill Arts Festival 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

The 51st annual Corn Hill Arts Festival takes place this weekend, featuring more than 325 artists exhibiting their work along nine streets in the historic Corn Hill neighborhood. While the artwork is the main feature, festival-goers can also enjoy a variety of food, drink, and treat vendors; family entertainment, including the 7th Annual Fairy House Tour; and the 11th Annual Emerging Artist Expo, which spotlights the work of young creatives in the Eagle Street tent. Both days will be filled with a variety of musical entertainment on four different stages, including funk-soul singer Cinnamon Jones (Saturday, 4:25 p.m.) and bluegrass-country outfit Aaron Lipp and The Slacktones (Sunday, 11:15 a.m.). A free shuttle bus service will run Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from designated locations to the Corn Hill Arts Festival.

Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Corn Hill neighborhood. Admission is free. 262-3142; cornhillartsfestival.com.

