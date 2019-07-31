Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 31, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FESTIVAL | Dansville Chalk Walk & ArtsFest 

click to enlarge ARTWORK BY MELISSA GARTZ
  • Artwork by Melissa Gartz

This weekend Dansville ArtWorks' will host its signature summer event, the Chalk Walk and ArtsFest. A jury-selected set of community artists will create 101 feet of continuous sidewalk chalk art, ranging from recreations of Old Masters' paintings to original designs. This year's featured artists are Derek Crocker, Rebecca Crocker, Cheyenne DeMarco, Cindy Provenzano, and Zoe Veaunt. The event also features live music by Steel Alchemy (starting at 11 a.m.) as well as nonprofit information booths. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dansville ArtWorks, 153 Main Street, Dansville. Free; event takes place rain or shine. 335-4746; dansvilleartworks.com.

