FESTIVAL | Festival of Food 

A few days a week, year round, The Rochester Public Market is filled with vendors offering produce, poultry, and other food for shoppers to take home and make into meals. But once a year, these raw materials are swapped out for vendors offering finished dishes. Foodlink's annual fall fundraiser, the Festival of Food, returns the Rochester Public Market this week, featuring more than 100 food and beverage vendors offering samplings of their delicious creations. Event coordinators urge that strollers be left at home, and no pets are allowed on the premises.

Monday, September 16, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market, 280 Union Street. General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets (which include VIP parking and a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m.) are $75. 328-3380; foodlinkny.org.