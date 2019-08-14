FESTIVAL | Flour City Brewers Fest 

Flour City Brewers Fest celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend with its annual event, hosted by Rohrbach Brewing Company. Bringing together both local and New York State-wide brewers, the festival features more than 70 craft breweries as well as wineries, cideries, distilleries, and even kombucha makers. In addition to several new breweries, the event will also feature live music, a dozen food trucks, a new game yard in partnership with Axes & Ales and Rochester Pedal Tours, custom-built lounge areas, a 25th anniversary beer from Rohrbach, and more.

Friday, August 16, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union Street. General admission tickets are $45, which includes a sample glass, samples from vendors, and a $5 food voucher towards any food vendor. VIP tickets are sold out. flourcitybrewersfest.com.