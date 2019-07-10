Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FESTIVAL | Genesee County Fair 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK GUTMAN
  • photo by Mark Gutman

The Genesee County Fair is celebrating 180 years this month, and has expanded to include a second weekend this year. Founded in 1839, it's one of the longest consecutively-running county fairs in New York State. In addition to musical entertainment, midway rides and games, classic fair foods, meet-and-greets with more than 800 animals, this year's highlights include draft horse shows, a demolition derby, pig races, tractor pulls, and more. A special preview night on Friday, July 12 begins at 4 p.m. with no admission to enter fairgrounds for the evening, but features midway rides and a karaoke qualifier at 7 p.m. Full fair activities open on Saturday, July 13 at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 12, through Saturday, 20, at the Genesee County Fairground, 5056 East Main Street, Batavia. Parking is available on the grounds for $5 per carload. For a complete list of varying hours, events, admission deals, visit gcfair.com.

This Week's Issue

July 10-16, 2019
Cover Story:
The police and Pride
On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, the community grapples with what it means for police to be present at Pride read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

