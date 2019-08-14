FESTIVAL | New York State Fair 

Celebrating its 174th year, the New York State Fair is a 13-day, family-friendly annual event attracts more than one million people with its rides, performers, animals, vendors, and more. On opening night, Wednesday, August 21, legendary rock band Grand Funk Railroad kicks things off at 7 p.m. at Chevy Court. The fair will be hosting several other national touring groups and musicians such as Bad Company, Dropkick Murphys, The Roots, and Ice Cube. All performances are free of charge and admission on opening day is $1. Fireworks will be held on Saturday, August 31. The fair also offers six new rides this year for both children and adults; among the most anticipated are The Frisbee and The Downdraft. Other new additions to this year's fair include yoga and stand-up paddle boarding (August 24), Christmas in August (August 25), and Comic Con Day (August 28).

Wednesday, August 21 through Monday, September 2, at 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse. General admission is $6. 315-487-7711; nysfair.ny.gov.