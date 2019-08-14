FESTIVAL | Puerto Rican Festival 

Rochester celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican Festival this weekend, and this year's theme is fittingly "Our 50 –– Nuestro 50." Each year, the Puerto Rican Festival organization hosts the family-friendly gathering, sharing food, music, and dance performances. This year's headliners are N'klabe and Grupo Mania (Friday), Las BomPleneras, Alex Bueno, and RKM y Ken Y (Saturday), and Grupo Mapeye and El Gran Combo (Sunday). In addition to the headliners, the festival features other musical acts, dance groups, youth performances, and the introduction of the Miss Puerto Rico of Rochester cultural pageant 2019 Queen and Princess.

Friday and Saturday, August 16-17, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, August 18, noon to 7:30 p.m. at Frontier Field in the VIP Lot on Platt Street. Admission is free before 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and before noon on Sunday. Tickets are $10, $5 for children, and $25 for a weekend pass. prfestival.com.