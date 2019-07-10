Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FESTIVAL | Rochester Pride 

Rochester Pride 2019 kicked off informally on July 2, when the Rochester Red Wings hosted its first-ever Pride night at Frontier Field (and the team said it was one of its highest-attended games this year). Presented by The Out Alliance, Pride 2019 kicks off on Saturday, July 13, with its annual Q Day at Seabreeze, and featues daily events and celebrations through Saturday, July 21. This year's highlights include a Stonewall Cookout at Genesee Valley Park on Sunday, July 14, from noon to 6 p.m.; Opening Ceremonies at City Hall on Monday, July 15, at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; the ROC Pride Parade on Saturday, July 20, along Park Avenue and Alexander Street beginning at 1 p.m.; the Pride Festival at Cobb's Hill Park also on Saturday, from 1 to 9 p.m. and again on Sunday, July 21, noon to 6 p.m.; as well as a euchre tournament, drag bingo, pronoun workshops, bar crawls, a silent disco, and more.

Saturday, July 13 through Sunday, July 21. Information about locations, event prices, and more is at outalliance.org/roc-pride-2019.

July 10-16, 2019
Cover Story:
The police and Pride
On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, the community grapples with what it means for police to be present at Pride

By Rebecca Rafferty

