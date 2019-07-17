FESTIVAL | Water Lantern Festival 

The serenity felt from being near gently moving water at night is only enhanced by hundreds of glowing lights, reflecting off the rippling surface. Now add music, food, and community, and you've got the scene will be created this weekend at North Ponds Park in Webster. Water Lantern Festival is an organization that produces mass water lantern gatherings in different cities, creating a festival-like experience while participants decorate and launch floating paper lanterns. Food trucks will be on hand. Tickets include admission, a lantern and market, and a commemorative bag. The organization's team cleans up the lanterns as well as trash on site following the event.

Saturday, July 20, 5:30 to 10 p.m. at North Ponds Park, 750 Hold Road, Webster. Tickets are $35 through July 19, $40 day-of. facebook.com/waterlanternfestival; waterlanternfestival.com.