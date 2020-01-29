FILM | 90-Second Newbery Film Festival 

One of the defining talents of today's youth is a fluency with the short film genre — check out TikTok if you don't believe me. The 9th annual 90-Second Newbery Film Festival challenges young people to fit a classic Newbery-winning children's story into a minute and a half, and the results are outrageously creative. This year's event is cohosted by author Bruce Coville, known for classics like "My Teacher is an Alien."

Saturday, February 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Avenue. Free with advance registration. 90secondnewbery.com.