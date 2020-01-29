Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 90-Second Newbery Film Festival 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY C WHITE LLEWELLYN
  • PHOTO BY C WHITE LLEWELLYN

One of the defining talents of today's youth is a fluency with the short film genre — check out TikTok if you don't believe me. The 9th annual 90-Second Newbery Film Festival challenges young people to fit a classic Newbery-winning children's story into a minute and a half, and the results are outrageously creative. This year's event is cohosted by author Bruce Coville, known for classics like "My Teacher is an Alien."

Saturday, February 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center Eisenhart Auditorium, 657 East Avenue. Free with advance registration. 90secondnewbery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Black & Female in ROC: The Remix @ Visual Studies Workshop

Community Curator: At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art & Justice....

Faculty Artist Series: George Sakakeeny, bassoon @ Kilbourn Hall

Zhou Family Band @ Hatch Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.