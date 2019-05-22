FILM | 'Alien' 40th Anniversary Screening 

Ridley Scott's iconic film that spawned a franchise, as well as crossover movies, turns 40 this year. For anyone who's been living under a rock, "Alien" follows the fate of space travelers aboard a merchant vessel who answer what they believe is a distress call. A crew member is attacked by a vicious lifeform, no one listens to the smart woman, and horrific chaos ensues. The Xenomorph is based on Swiss artist H.R. Giger's supremely dark designs, Sigourney Weaver is a total badass, and oh, there's a cat, too. In celebration of the film's 40th anniversary (to the day), The Little Theatre will host a one-time screening of "Alien."

Saturday, May 25, 6:30 p.m. The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Tickets are $9 general admission; discounts for members, seniors, military, and students available. 258-0400; thelittle.org.