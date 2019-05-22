Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 22, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 'Alien' 40th Anniversary Screening 

By
click to enlarge choice_event2-c798d261dd295474.jpg

Ridley Scott's iconic film that spawned a franchise, as well as crossover movies, turns 40 this year. For anyone who's been living under a rock, "Alien" follows the fate of space travelers aboard a merchant vessel who answer what they believe is a distress call. A crew member is attacked by a vicious lifeform, no one listens to the smart woman, and horrific chaos ensues. The Xenomorph is based on Swiss artist H.R. Giger's supremely dark designs, Sigourney Weaver is a total badass, and oh, there's a cat, too. In celebration of the film's 40th anniversary (to the day), The Little Theatre will host a one-time screening of "Alien."

Saturday, May 25, 6:30 p.m. The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Tickets are $9 general admission; discounts for members, seniors, military, and students available. 258-0400; thelittle.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
22 Thu
23 Fri
24 Sat
25 Sun
26 Mon
27 Tue
28
"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

"Happy Birthday, Marsha!" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Lyrical Reads & Rhythms @ Brue Coffee Co.

Rescue Pit Comedy Night @ Comedy @ the Carlson

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
May 22-28, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Ate days a week
In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.