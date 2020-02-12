Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 'Always in Season' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

"Always in Season" is an award-winning documentary that examines the history of lynching in America by following the grim particulars of one family's experience. African-American teenager Lennon Lacy was found hanged from a swing set in Bladenboro, North Carolina in 2014. His death was ruled a suicide by officials and went uninvestigated despite circumstances that pointed toward lynching, an act of terrorism. Filmmaker Jacqueline Olive recounts Lennon's mother Claudia's struggle for justice and reconciliation. Released last year to critical praise, the film is set to be featured later this month on the PBS program Independent Lens. Presented at the Little Theatre by WXXI as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series, the screening will be followed by a discussion of themes in the film, including ways to build a grassroots movement around racial justice.

Monday, February 17, 6:30 p.m. The Little Theater, 240 East Avenue. Free. wxxi.org; thelittle.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

"The Doors: Break On Thru" (2019) @ Little Theatre

I Like It Strange: In Dialogue with Karen Yasinsky @ Visual Studies Workshop

The Virzi Triplets @ Comedy @ the Carlson

The Virzi Triplets @ Comedy @ the Carlson

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 12-18, 2020
Cover Story:
Love languages
read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.