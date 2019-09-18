FILM | 'Black & Female in Rochester' 

The next scheduled event in the valuable "At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art & Justice" series is "Black & Female in Rochester: After the Marching Stopped," and will be hosted at Visual Studies Workshop. The artistic prompt for this event will be locally-produced film and video that provokes discourse about the roles black women have played in Rochester 's cultural, social and political movements. Following the screening, a long table discussion will include elder generations from Rochester's black female community, local artists and activists, and (as always) members of the audience. "Black & Female" also serves as a prologue to "Black & Female on Film and Video in ROC 1970-1990," to be held January 22, 2020 in collaboration with VSW's Community Curators program.

Wednesday September 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Visual Studies Workshop Auditorium, 31 Prince Street. $5. 442-8676; vsw.org.