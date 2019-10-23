Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 23, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 'Blacula' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event4.jpg

The Baobab Cultural Center is bringing back an old-school cult classic this week with a screening of "Blacula," William Crain's 1972 time-traveling-romance-fantasy-horror flick. When 18th century African prince Mamuwalde (William Marshall) is sent to Transylvania to ask Dracula's help in thwarting the slave trade, the fanged jerk instead transforms him into a creature of the night and locks him in a coffin. That casket makes its way to Los Angeles where it's purchased by an unsuspecting couple, and Blacula is released. He proceeds to rip through the city in pursuit of a modern-day woman he believes is the reincarnation of his wife.

Friday, October 25, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. Space is limited, so RSVP is recommended. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28 Tue
29

Glen Watkins Lecture: Meredith Monk @ Hatch Hall

"The Pajama Game" (1957) @ Dryden Theatre

The State of Art Writing in Rochester @ Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Panel discussion....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 23-29, 2019
Cover Story:
Explore the Best of Rochester
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.