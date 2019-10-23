FILM | 'Blacula' 

The Baobab Cultural Center is bringing back an old-school cult classic this week with a screening of "Blacula," William Crain's 1972 time-traveling-romance-fantasy-horror flick. When 18th century African prince Mamuwalde (William Marshall) is sent to Transylvania to ask Dracula's help in thwarting the slave trade, the fanged jerk instead transforms him into a creature of the night and locks him in a coffin. That casket makes its way to Los Angeles where it's purchased by an unsuspecting couple, and Blacula is released. He proceeds to rip through the city in pursuit of a modern-day woman he believes is the reincarnation of his wife.

Friday, October 25, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. Space is limited, so RSVP is recommended. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.