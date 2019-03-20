Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019

FILM | 'Blade Runner' & 'Blade Runner 2049' 

PHOTO COURTESY WARNER BROS
  • PHOTO COURTESY WARNER BROS

Last week I read a spooky article about Facebook's "Codec Avatars," virtual reality versions of us that look and move exactly like the real thing. And though AI has yet to pass the Turing test, it's not for lack of science's efforts. So, as we're still safely in the fiction part of sci-fi, we can keep on using art to imagine how we'll tackle all of the morally-ambiguous implications of this science. This weekend, The Little Theatre and Writers & Books will co-present a back-to-back screening of Ridley Scott's classic 1982 neo-noir film "Blade Runner" and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 tech-noir sequel "Blade Runner 2049." Ryan Gosling stars as blade runner Agent K, an LAPD cooperative who's unearthed a dangerous secret that sends him searching for the missing Agent Deckard (Harrison Ford).

Saturday, March 23. "Blade Runner" screens at 6 p.m.; "Blade Runner 2049" goes on at 8:30 p.m. The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. $9 for both films, $7 each film ($5 each for W&B members; Little member deals also apply). 258-0400; thelittle.org.

