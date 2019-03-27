Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 

Before Joss Whedon's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" enthralled fans as a long-running supernatural teen drama TV series, his film of the same name was a beloved cheesy horror flick. In the movie, the reluctant-Chosen-One-turned-badass-slayer is played by Kristy Swanson. Guided by the Watcher (Donald Sutherland), Buffy forges an alliance outside of her clique (RIP, Luke Perry) to help battle fanged baddies played by Rutger Hauer and Paul Reubens (yep, Pee-wee), who has possibly the most ridiculous death scene in the history of film. The Little Theatre and Saturday Day Night Rewind continue their collaboration this weekend with a screening of the 1992 cult classic.

Saturday, March 30, 9:30 p.m. The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. $9. 258-0400; thelittle.org.

