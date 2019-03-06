FILM | 'CatVideoFest 2019' 

If you're feeling the need to mentally check out of political and weather related things for a little bit, how does a full 70 minutes of cat videos sound? This weekend, Rochesterians can, as a group, worship at the feet of the feline gods at The Little Theatre's CatVideoFest 2019. The screening is a compilation reel of the most entertaining cat video pulled from unique submissions, animations, music videos, and of course, their kingdom: the internet. If you spend any real kind of time on the web, you've probably seen at least some of the videos. But let's be real, that's not an actual deterrent for attending.

Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. The show on Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m. is sold out, but tickets remain for the encore, on Sunday, March 10, at noon. $9, partial proceeds go to Lollypop Farm. 258-0400; thelittle.org.