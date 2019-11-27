Director Julie Dash's 1991 film "Daughters of the Dust" will be screened this week as part of the Baobab Cultural Center's ongoing Friday Film series. The film tells the story of three generations of the Peazant family, who are part of the Gullah community living on the Sea Islands off the South Carolina coast. The community of former West African slaves has adopted their ancestors' Yoruba traditions and the family struggles to maintain their roots while considering a move to the mainland. "Daughters of the Dust" is a significant film in its artful exploration of one part of the African Diaspora, and Dash was the first African American woman to direct a feature film with a wide theatrical release. The film continues to be influential today: Beyonce's "Lemonade" was influenced by the film's Southern Gothic aesthetic and Yoruba heritage.

Friday, November 29, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.