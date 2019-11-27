Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 'Daughters of the Dust' 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE COHEN FILM COLLECTION
  • COURTESY OF THE COHEN FILM COLLECTION

Director Julie Dash's 1991 film "Daughters of the Dust" will be screened this week as part of the Baobab Cultural Center's ongoing Friday Film series. The film tells the story of three generations of the Peazant family, who are part of the Gullah community living on the Sea Islands off the South Carolina coast. The community of former West African slaves has adopted their ancestors' Yoruba traditions and the family struggles to maintain their roots while considering a move to the mainland. "Daughters of the Dust" is a significant film in its artful exploration of one part of the African Diaspora, and Dash was the first African American woman to direct a feature film with a wide theatrical release. The film continues to be influential today: Beyonce's "Lemonade" was influenced by the film's Southern Gothic aesthetic and Yoruba heritage.

Friday, November 29, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

"Valley of the Dolls" (1967) @ Dryden Theatre

Dr. Dirty John Valby Thanksgiving Eve Bash @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Black Friday Bazaar @ Fuego Coffee Roasters

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 27- 3, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Leaving the stage
The musical legacy of Rochester's Bat McGrath read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.