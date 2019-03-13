FILM | 'Dirty Looks' 

Founded in 2011 by Bradford Nordeen, Dirty Looks Inc serves as a platform for queer film, video, and performance. It seeks to illuminate queer histories and trace contemporary queer aesthetics by presenting important LGBTQ film and video art alongside emerging artists and filmmakers. The loose collective of artists and curators also presents an annual month-long, Los Angeles-spanning festival, Dirty Looks: On Location. This week Nordeen will visit Rochester to present "Dirty Looks: Eight Years On," a selection of films that explore the history of the collective's experimental screenings, featuring films by Mariah Garnett, Aimee Goguen, Brontez Purnell, Jill Reiter, Michael Robinson, Warren Sonbert + Wendy Appel, Chris E. Vargas and Xina Xurner.

Thursday, March 14, 7 to 9 p.m. Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street. $5, free to VSW members. 442-8676; vsw.org.