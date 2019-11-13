Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 13, 2019

.
FILM | 'Empowerment in the Archive' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ROCHESTER TEEN EMPOWERMENT
Older generations' tendency to underestimate and even ridicule the younger ones is nothing new, and their bad takes are often ignorant of youths' struggles, potential, and successes alike. Since 2003, Rochester Teen Empowerment has focused on bolstering area youth through employment and leadership opportunities. Teens involved in that group are the curators of this weekend's "Empowerment in the Archive," the most recent event in Visual Studies Workshop's Community Curators film screening series. The program, "Empowerment in the Archive," will include a screening of films drawn from the VSW Collection, focusing on how teens are represented in the media, followed by a discussion moderated by members of Rochester Teen Empowerment.

"Empowerment in the Archive" takes place Saturday, November 16, 2 to 4 p.m. at Visual Studies Workshop's Auditorium, 31 Prince Street. Admission is $5, free to VSW members. 442-8676; vsw.org.

