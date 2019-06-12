Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 12, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | 'EVA: A-7063' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY WFYI PUBLIC MEDIA
  • photo Provided by WFYI Public Media

Earlier this month we passed the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the pivotal Allied victory during World War II. Surrounding worldwide commemorations were discussions of the importance of recording memories directly from those who lived through that time, before those voices are lost to history. For decades there have been many efforts to obtain and preserve the stories of soldiers, citizens, and survivors. In his documentary "EVA: A-7063," filmmaker Ted Green recounts the story of Auschwitz survivor and international spokeswoman Eva Mozes Kor. She and her twin sister Miriam were at the age of 10 subjected to experiments by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Narrated by Ed Asner, the film follows not only her struggle for survival but her post-liberation journey through trauma toward healing. This weekend WXXI will present a screening of the film, followed by a discussion with Kor and Green, and a meet and great and book signing.

Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. $5, reservations required at wxxi.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

Artist Talk: John Opera @ Visual Studies Workshop

Shoulders to Stand On Screening @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Shoulders to Stand On Screening @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Stonewall 50 Years Out: "Shoulders to Stand On" @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Post-discussion w exec producer Evelyn Bailey....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 12-18, 2019
Cover Story:
PRIMARY DAY IS JUNE 25
We help guide you through County Legislature and City School Board contests read more ...

By Jeremy Moule and Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.