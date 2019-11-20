FILM | 'Filmi Worlds' 

Since 2014, the George Eastman Museum has been home to the world's largest collection of contemporary Indian cinema outside of India. With more than 700 films now in the Museum's archive, why not have a festival to show some of them off? This weekend, the Eastman Museum will partner with the University of Rochester, the Eastman School of Music, and Hamilton College to present "Filmi Worlds: A Festival of Indian Cinema," a weekend of film screenings, panels, and presentations anchored by four 35mm screenings from the Eastman Museum's extensive collection. The titles being screened include "English Vinglish" on Thursday, "Kannathil Muthamittal" and "Ghajini" on Friday, and "Mughal-E-Azam" on Sunday. Spanning more than five decades in Indian cinema, the selected films highlight the diversity in languages, customs, and cultures that constitute the country.

Thursday, November 21, through Sunday, November 24. Dryden Theatre at Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue. Tickets are required for each film screening, and can be purchased at the Dryden Theatre box office. All panel discussions are included in film admission. Tickets are $10, $7 for museum members, students (with ID), and youth ages 5-17. 327-4800; eastman.org/dryden.