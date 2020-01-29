Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 29, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | 'Finding Fela' 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT MICHELE BUONO/PIERO RICCARDI
  • PHOTO CREDIT MICHELE BUONO/PIERO RICCARDI

Fela Kuti was a defining figure in 20th century music, and the best-known pioneer of the Afrobeat genre. He used his visibility as an artist to advocate socialism, Pan-Africanism, and to fight against government corruption in Nigeria. A tireless activist, Fela Kuti was arrested more than 200 times during his career. Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney created the wide-ranging biopic 'Finding Fela' from hours of archival footage, as well as material from a 2009 Broadway production. The film will be screened this week as part of the Friday Film series at Baobab Cultural Center.

Friday, January 31, at 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.

