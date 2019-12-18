Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 18, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' 

Screening this week in The Baobab's Friday Film series is "Go Tell It on the Mountain," the 1984 PBS-produced made-for-TV movie based on James Baldwin's 1953 semi-autobiographical novel. Set in the 1930s, the story examines both the positive and oppressive impact of the church on the lives of African Americans. It follows the journey of a family from the rural South to Harlem, and centers on John Grimes, a young boy who yearns for the approval of his religious fanatic stepfather, Gabriel Grimes. But it wouldn't be a Baldwin story without a complex look into the inner lives of people, and the story also dives into the backstories of John's mother and Gabriel (in the film, played by Ving Rhames in his youth). Baldwin's book was ranked among the top 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century by both Modern Library and Time Magazine.

Friday, December 20, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.

Tags:

