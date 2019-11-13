Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | 'Harriet' 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FOCUS FEATURES
  • PHOTO COURTESY FOCUS FEATURES

The long-awaited major motion picture, "Harriet," is this month's selection for the Black Cinema Series, co-presented by the Rochester Association of Black Journalists (RABJ) and The Little Theatre (and this time, The Rochester Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority). Directed and co-written by Kasi Lemmons ("Eve's Bayou," "Black Nativity"), the film chronicles tenacious abolitionist and humanitarian hero Harriet Tubman's life from being born into slavery, her escape, and her roles as Civil War scout, suffragist, and Underground Railroad conductor. Members of both RABJ and Delta Sigma Theta will take part in a post-screening discussion with the audience.

"Harriet" will screen on Friday, November 15, 6:30 p.m., at The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Tickets are $9; discounts for members, seniors, students, and military. thelittle.org.

