FILM | 'Media Underground: Naked Eye Cinema' 

In the mid-1980s, artists Leslie Lowe and Jack Waters created Naked Eye Cinema, a vehicle for showing their avant-garde films and others' films that they enjoyed. They collaborated with Peter Cramer, other artists, and ABC No Rio, an important community activist space in NYC's Lower East Side, to generate programs of super-8, 16mm, and videos in galleries, theaters, lofts, and more alternative nooks and crannies of the city. Naked Eye Cinema was among many collectives working at the intersection of art and activism, documenting the AIDS crisis, anti-corporate movements, and more. This week, Visual Studies Workshop will host "Media Underground: Naked Eye Cinema," the first in a series of programs curated by Louis Chavez, which focuses on underground cinema and activism.

Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street. $5. 442-8676; vsw.org.