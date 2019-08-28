FILM | 'National Parks Adventure' 

If you can't get to one of the breathtaking and important national parks in person, the second best thing is to catch the new film screening on the dome at Rochester Museum & Science Center's Strasenburg Planetarium. For more than 100 years the parks have protected wild zones, preserving relatively untouched sweeps of America's diverse environments and the flora and fauna found within each. "National Parks Adventure" opened this week and takes audiences off-trail in an IMAX 3D experience narrated by Robert Redford. The show runs 40 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

"National Parks Adventure" continues Wednesday, August 28 to Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m., 2:15 and 3:15 p.m.; Saturday, August 31 at 2:15 and 3:15 p.m.; Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2 at 12:15, 2:15, and 3:15 p.m.; and Saturday, September 7, at 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. RMSC's Strasenburgh Planetarium, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $9-$10. 697.1945; rmsc.org.