Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 26, 2019 Movies » Movie Previews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Film preview: 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NETFLIX - Maxwell Simba in "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.
  • PHOTO COURTESY NETFLIX
  • Maxwell Simba in "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind"

(NR), Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 1

The directorial debut of Oscar-winning actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, the stirring "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" is based on the true story of Malawian engineer William Kamkwamba, a self-taught teenage genius who constructed a windmill to save his village from certain starvation. Adapted from Kamkwamba's bestselling 2009 memoir, the film played Sundance to great acclaim in January and now debuts on Netflix this Friday.

Set in 2001, the film introduces us to 13-year-old William (Maxwell Simba), a boy with a natural curiosity for how things work. A born tinkerer, he earns a bit of money by repairing radios and small electronics for his fellow villagers. Any free moments are spent combing the nearby junkyard for useful scrap.

William lives with his parents Trywell (Ejiofor) and Agnes (AïssaMaïga), older sister Annie (Lily Banda), and an infant sister. They're a close knit family and Trywell and Agnes are determined to make sure their children get an education, even while they struggle to make ends meet with their small farm.

We see Trywell is a man who cares deeply for his village, though it's increasingly threatened by corruption from local politicians and predatory landowners that put the fate of the farm in jeopardy. And that's before the unreliable weather and drought create a devastating national food shortage. He's a proud, honest man who'll do everything he can for his family; at their lowest point he even begins to starve himself so his children might have food to eat.

Despite being a bright student, the resourceful William ends up being expelled from school when his parents are no long able to make their payments. But the resourceful teen finds a way to continue using the library, eventually stumbling on an American textbook on energy that first gives him the idea to build a wind turbine cobbled together from household objects and scrap materials. He believes the device will be able to create enough electricity to power a large pump to bring water to the farm during the dry season.

Kamkwamba was the subject of an award-winning documentary, Ben Nabors' 2013 "William and the Windmill," and his story is a powerful one. In "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," newcomer Maxwell Simba plays William, in what will hopefully be a breakthrough role. The young actor is a real find, capably portraying William's inexhaustible curiosity and determination.

The film was shot on location in Malawi, and it looks great. Cinematographer Dick Pope (an Oscar nominee for his work on "Mr. Turner") captures the dusty, sun-baked landscapes in vivid shades of green, brown, and tan.

Ejiofor has shown time and again that he's a remarkably sensitive performer, with an ability to imbue each of his characters with a rich humanity. With his first effort as a writer and director, Ejiofor demonstrates that that ability translates to his sensibility behind the lens as well.

Though his film lacks some suspense (the outcome is right there in the title), he delivers a textured portrayal of Malawi's communities and local culture, grounding the film in a crucial geographical and cultural specificity.

As a director, he takes time building his story, filling the narrative with sharply observed details. This is a story that leads us through a great deal of hardship that's never sugarcoated as the family's situation grows ever more dire.

In the end, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" tells a genuinely inspiring story of a young boy's ingenuity and how putting knowledge in the hands of those who need it the most can make all the difference in the world.

Tags: , , , ,

More Movie Previews »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Movie Previews

More by Adam Lubitow

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
26 Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4
Tuesday Topics: Identifying & Protecting Intellectual Property @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Tuesday Topics: Identifying & Protecting Intellectual Property @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Toward A Black Psychology: Origin and Evolution of a Discipline @ UR School of Nursing

Toward A Black Psychology: Origin and Evolution of a Discipline @ UR School of Nursing

"Hotel Rwanda" @ MCC Brighton Campus

"Hotel Rwanda" @ MCC Brighton Campus

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

  • Re: Parkinson's, cannabis, and hope

    • After my Parkinsons Disease diagnosis, i was on Carbidopa and Pramipexole for two years, as…

    • Posted by Shelley88512892
    • on February 25, 2019

  • Re: Our national emergency

    • Congratulations Cupid. You managed to drag in just about every cliche utilized by Trump and…

    • Posted by Larry Baker
    • on February 22, 2019

  • Re: Sinclair TV spreads the conservative message

    • "...McPherson says Sinclair is exposing a broader audience to a conservative viewpoint using the "sheen…

    • Posted by Cupid
    • on February 22, 2019
  • More »

    • Guides & Special Issues

    Winter Guide 2019

    This Week's Issue

    View PDF
    February 20-26, 2019
    Issue Cover
    Cover Story:
    Yarms: a profile in musical curiosity
    If you’ve frequented the folk and singer-songwriter circuits in Rochester in the last 10 years, you’ve probably heard Ryan Yarmel play. Every Wednesday this month at Abilene Bar and Lounge, Yarmel is hosting a stylistically diverse concert series called the “Yarms February Frolic.” read more ...

    By Daniel J. Kushner

    Tweets @RocCityNews

    © 2019 City Newspaper.

    Website powered by Foundation.