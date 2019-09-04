Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | 'Ratatouille' 

PHOTO BY ERICH CAMPING
  PHOTO BY ERICH CAMPING

George Eastman Museum's Dryden Theatre is closed until early October to accommodate some renovations, but you can still catch a flick at the museum this week. Families can bring blankets, chairs, beverages, and a picnic to the north lawn behind the rock garden and watch a screening of the 2007 Pixar hit "Ratatouille," presented by The Eastman Museum Council. The film follows a Paris sewer rat named Remy, whose refined palate leads him to team up with the garbage boy at his favorite restaurant, to create a meal that will save the business. Popcorn, cotton candy, and sno-cones will be available for purchase. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Saturday, September 7.

Friday, September 6, at 7 p.m. North lawn of the George Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue. $10 general, $8 for museum members, and free to ages 12 and younger. 327-4800; eastman.org.

