August 07, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM | Rochester Teen Film Festival 

The annual Rochester Teen Film Festival returns to The Little Theatre this week, featuring the work of young ubran, suburban, and rural filmmakers from this region and beyond. Finalists for this year's iteration were selected by a jury, and include films from students at Allendale Columbia, Geneseo, Dake Junior High, Fairport, Penfield, Pittsford Sutherland, Edison Career and Technical High School, Randolph, and AP Mays Media in Miami, FL. In addition to having their films screened at the event, one filmmaker will receive the Philip Seymour Hoffman Award, in honor of the late Academy Award-winning actor and Fairport native. Other awards include the Marilyn O'Connor Award for best social justice film, the Alex Ketchek Award for best animated film; and awards for best documentary, best acting, best visual design, best original character design, best sound design, best art direction, best cinematography, and best special effects.

Thursday, August 8, 5:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400; thelittle.org.

