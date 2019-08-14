The Little Theater will continue its "Party Like it's 1999" series this week with a screening of Wes Anderson's nostalgic film "Rushmore." The series is inspired by Brian Raftery's book, "Best. Movie. Year. Ever: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen." Perhaps best known for its famous line, "I saved Latin — what did you ever do?," the film reminds viewers that absurdist characters (the kind only Anderson can create and Jason Schwartzman can bring to life) aren't quite that absurd; that real people lose their heads in states of desire. 'Rushmore' makes us laugh at that absurdity.

Monday, August 19, 6:30 p.m. at The Little Theater, 240 East Avenue. $5. 258-0400; thelittle.org.