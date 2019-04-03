Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Film | "Sicily: Land of Love & Strife" 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED
  • IMAGE PROVIDED

Che figata! This week The Cinema Theater will host a screening of the feature-length documentary "Sicily: Land of Love & Strife." In the film, writer, director, producer, and first-generation Sicilian-American Mark Spano explores the island's cultural and historic relevance, illuminating a land rich in natural beauty, food and wine, art, and diversity. Through his film Spano also seeks to counteract the region's association with organized crime, a connection furthered by pop culture's long-held fascination with the Mafia. Funds from the film screening will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Western New York.

The screening is on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. The Cinema Theater, 957 South Clinton Avenue. Tickets are $20. VIP tickets, which include the screening, a meet-and-greet with the filmmaker, and an Italian dinner are $35 per person. A signing of Spano's companion book "Sicily: Land of Love & Strife — A Filmmaker's Journey" will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at Small World Books, 425 North Street. That event is free and open to the public, with books available for purchase. facebook.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Everybody Has a Story @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

Rock of Ages: The Musical @ Auditorium Theatre

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table: a dinner to support the artist residency...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

April 3- 9, 2019
Cover Story:
An ounce of intervention
Key services help children, but they're in crisis read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.