January 22, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FILM-SPECIAL EVENT | 'Black & Female in ROC: The Remix' 

The second installment in a two-part series curated by artist and community organizer Rachel DeGuzman, "Black & Female in ROC: The Remix" will be held at Visual Studies Workshop this week. The first installment included a discussion focused on the experiences of elders from Rochester's black female community. Continuing this dialogue, DeGuzman worked with videographer Rashaad Parker to create a look into archival and contemporary media portrayals of women of color in Rochester and its impact. The 54-minute film titled "From Us, About Us" includes interviews with Athesia Benjamin, Tamara Leigh, and Cocoa Rae David.

Wednesday, January 29, 7 p.m. Visual Studies Workshop Auditorium, 31 Prince Street. $5. 442-8676; vsw.org.

