FILM | 'Stephen King's Dollar Babies' 

Okay, it's October and some of us are cramming in monster movie marathons, but maybe this is the year for something a little different. The Dryden Theatre has reopened after renovations to the Eastman Museum property kept it closed for the summer, and its fall programming is off to a strong start with ImageOut screenings and last Sunday's screening of "Gandhi," 150 years after his birth. There's loads more to pique every interest, but I'm here to tell you about "Stephen King's Dollar Babies," a two-program screening of films inspired by the macabre monarch's short stories. For decades King has allowed student filmmakers to adapt his short stories into their own projects for a mere $1 licensing fee. What a guy, and what a fun, accessible challenge for students. Over two nights, The Dryden will present 13 of these films, including "Willa" and "The Road Virus Heads North." And at each event two of the featured filmmakers will participate in a Q&A.

Program I is on Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.; Program II takes place Thursday, October 31, 7:30 p.m. Dryden Theatre, 900 East Avenue. $10 general admission, $7 for members, and $5 for students with ID. 327-4800; eastman.org/dryden-theatre.