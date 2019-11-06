FILM | The 1619 Project 

If we truly want to know how we got to where we are, we have to take an honest look at the past. Organized and presented this year by The New York Times, The 1619 Project is an initiative that aims to deepen our understanding of both American history and the America of today by sharpening the focus on this nation's long-obscured origin story. Forget 1776. The project both observes the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery and re-frames America's founding in the year 1619, acknowledging the that the consequences of slavery and the uncompensated contributions of black Americans are central to our reality today.

This week The Baobab will host a viewing of the 1916 Project's documentary conversation, which features Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jamelle Bouie, Mary Elliot, Eve Ewing, Tyehimba Jess, Yusef Komunyakaa, Wesley Morris, Jake Silverstein, and Linda Villarosa. Stick around after the screening for community conversation. This event is part two of The Baobab's November film series, "Remembrance and Reparations."

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.