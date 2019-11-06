Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 06, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FILM | The 1619 Project 

By
click to enlarge choice_event6.jpg

If we truly want to know how we got to where we are, we have to take an honest look at the past. Organized and presented this year by The New York Times, The 1619 Project is an initiative that aims to deepen our understanding of both American history and the America of today by sharpening the focus on this nation's long-obscured origin story. Forget 1776. The project both observes the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery and re-frames America's founding in the year 1619, acknowledging the that the consequences of slavery and the uncompensated contributions of black Americans are central to our reality today.

This week The Baobab will host a viewing of the 1916 Project's documentary conversation, which features Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jamelle Bouie, Mary Elliot, Eve Ewing, Tyehimba Jess, Yusef Komunyakaa, Wesley Morris, Jake Silverstein, and Linda Villarosa. Stick around after the screening for community conversation. This event is part two of The Baobab's November film series, "Remembrance and Reparations."

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. $5-$7 suggested donation. 563-2145; baobabcultural.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

"The Beaches of Agnès" (2008) @ Dryden Theatre

Lecture Demonstration with Garth Fagan @ Spurrier Hall Dance Studio, UR

Nathan Myhrvold: Food Photographer, Chef, Scientist, & Inventor @ MAGIC Center

Charles Arnold Lecture Series....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

November 6-12, 2019
Cover Story:
Kings of the mountain
Rochester rock trio King Buffalo plays the heavy and finds success abroad. read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.