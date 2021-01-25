Finger Lakes COVID-19 positivity rate falls 

The Finger Lakes region has gone from having one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state to one of the lowest.



As of Sunday, the nine-county area had a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.52 percent, a substantial drop from the start of the month when that rate topped 10 percent. Among the 10 regions of New York defined by state government, the Finger Lakes now has the third lowest rate, with only Central New York and the Southern Tier recording rates at 5.34 percent and 3.23 percent, respectively.



The number of new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has been dropping in recent days as well. On Sunday, the county Public Health Department reported 289 new cases and an average of 334 new cases per day of the prior week. On Dec. 31, 2020, the county saw a record-setting 838 new cases, according to data from its publicly available COVID-19 dashboard. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average of new cases hovered around 600.



But the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases in the Finger Lakes region is the highest in the state, tied with Long Island. The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region is equal to 0.06 percent of the population. As of Sunday, there were 692 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 139 of them were in an ICU.



On Sunday, the percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average was 33 percent. The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average was 22 percent.



Jeremy Moule, CITY's news editor, and Randy Gorbman, news director for WXXI News, contributed to this story.