FITNESS | Werk that quarantined bod 

Now that local gyms are closed, fitness junkies are trying to fill the void, as are many people who relied on local classes and equipment to stay in shape. Instead of popping a VHS tape (that's an old-school DVD for you youngins) in and following instructions, many gyms are offering YouTube workout videos.

The YMCA offers several online instruction videos through their Y360 YouTube channel. It features workout instructions from Y instructors from across the country, and includes yoga, barre, and boot camp routines, as well as workouts geared toward active older adults. The Les Mills Classes it offers at physical locations are also available online (watch.lesmillsondemand.com/at-home-workouts) and include everything from dance workouts to post-pregnancy exercise videos, and even mindfulness meditation (which may come in handy during these uncertain times). The Y has also teamed with Mossa Movement, which features more intense workouts for those who have at-home weights. You have to sign up for access, but there is a 60-day free trial period (mossamove.net).

World Gym is also posting at-home workouts every day on its Facebook and Instagram pages for its members. Many local Zumba instructors are also streaming classes on their own Facebook pages, though some admit they're still trying to figure out copyright issues for their music.