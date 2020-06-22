Flour City Brewers Fest canceled 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

The Flour City Brewer's Fest draws a crowd of beer lovers to the Rochester Public Market.

Organizers of the Flour City Brewers Fest have announced that this year’s event, which was originally slated for August, has officially been cancelled. They plan for the festival to return next year.The 2020 event would have marked the 26th year of the festival, which is held at the Rochester Public Market and showcases the local beer scene. Rohrbach Brewing Company owner and event founder John Urlaub said cancelling this year’s Brewer’s Fest was a difficult decision, but one he hopes allows for a better festival in 2021."What makes the Flour City Brewers Fest special is the ability to have a large group of craft beer fans and the brewers that make it all happen together in a special venue like the Rochester Public Market,” Urlaub said, in a press release. “That just isn't realistic this summer, but it gives us time to plan an extra special return event next year."The festival’s cancellation was hardly a surprise given the hit COVID-19 has delivered to special events across the state. The Brewers Fest was not even the first local beer festival to be canceled — the Rochester Real Beer Expo was slated for June 13 before being postponed until next year.