FOLK | Connie Deming 

Connie Deming is everything a singer-songwriter should be, bringing every aspect of her life into her songs. While her tunes are imbued with echoes of all the rich traditions of folk music, stylistically they are all her own. Deming is a fine pianist and a nicely percussive guitarist, but she can still soar when she leaves the keyboard, puts down the guitar, and lifts up her voice for an a stunning a cappella solo.

Connie Deming performs Saturday, February 23, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Ave. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music.