October 23, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | David Wax Museum 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANTHONY MULCAHY
  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY MULCAHY

David Wax, one-half of the core duo of David Wax Museum, sings and plays the jarana, a type of guitar. His wife Suz Slezak plays the fiddle, provides vocal harmonies, and sometimes plays the quijada, a percussive instrument that's similar to a vibraslap, but it's actually a donkey's jawbone. It may seem unconventional but it works. That's because David Wax Museum adds joy to traditional folk creating a Mexo-Americana soundtrack, which would be at home on either side of the border.

David Wax Museum performs on Wednesday, October 30, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $22 advance, $27 day of show. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; davidwaxmuseum.com.

