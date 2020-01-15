FOLK | Eric Andersen 

Eric Andersen was one of a handful of singer-songwriters to emerge in the 1960s with anthems that seemed emblematic of a generation. His best-known song, "Thirsty Boots," is about the civil rights activists known as the Freedom Riders, but he also wrote poetic tunes like "Violets of Dawn," "Dusty Box Car Wall," and "Blue River." When Andersen takes the stage at Abilene, he'll be accompanied by percussionist Jagoda and multi-instrumentalist Eric Lee, who has played with Peter Rowan, The Kennedys, and a host of other bluegrass, folk and Americana artists. Jeff Riales will open the show.

Eric Andersen plays Thursday, January 16, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $22 in advance, $25 day of show. 232-2320. abilenebarandlounge.com; ericandersen.com.