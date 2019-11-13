Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

FOLK | Joan Shelley 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AMBER ESTES THIENEMAN
  • PHOTO BY AMBER ESTES THIENEMAN

Every once in a while, an artist like Joan Shelley comes along and takes the folk music tradition on a wondrous ride. Coming of age in Kentucky, Shelley found herself equally immersed in American roots music and recordings from the British folk revival of the '60s and '70s. You can hear all of those influences in her gorgeous singing and contemporary songwriting. In the past she's been produced by Jeff Tweedy, but her most recent album, "Like the River Loves the Sea," was recorded in Reykjavík, Iceland with local musicians, adding another dimension. When she takes the stage at the Bop Shop, she'll be joined by the superb fingerpicking guitarist, Nathan Salsburg.

Joan Shelley plays Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 in advance, $20 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; joanshelley.net.

