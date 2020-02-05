FOLK | Livingston Taylor 

While James Taylor sold more records, his younger brother Livingston has also had a remarkable career. Both share the similarly gentle vocal timbre that can make you think you're listening to the other one. Since emerging from the coffeehouse circuit, Livingston Taylor continues to create warm, well-crafted songs that draw from genres including folk, pop, and jazz. In concert, he is a consummate showman who has channeled his experiences in his other role as Professor of Voice at Berklee College of Music. Rochester native Rozlyn Menachof will also perform.

Livingston Taylor performs on Sunday, February 9, 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center's CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. $35 for reserved seats; $50 for VIP seats (front center). 461-2000. jccrochester.org/centerstage; livingstontaylor.com.