FOLK | Maria Gillard Trio 

Maria Gillard comes in peace. The songs she carefully writes reach across boundaries and realms, holding the light up to dark truths and finding beauty in the stories we tell. How Gillard manages to capture life's pain and sorrow, yet stay so delightfully high-spirited is something to behold. Maria brings with her a talented cast of players, together forming the Maria Gillard Trio, for a night of timeless original music.

Maria Gillard Trio plays on Friday, August 16, 7 p.m., at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; mariagillard.com.