FOLK | Mike Powell 

An all-around talented guy — having chosen the life of a traveling songwriter over a surefire career in professional lacrosse — Mike Powell is also the owner and operator of the art studio Rising Feather Art in Cazenovia. Powell captivates audiences with his intimate storytelling, and is best known for his song "Twenty One Rounds," written as part of the Acoustic Guitar Project. Powell has a smooth voice, delivered with the candidly poetic flow of Paul Simon, and the lyrics are brimming with tales of survival, tragedy, and love. This is warm and emotional country-folk music that tugs at the heartstrings.

Mike Powell will perform on Thursday, February 6, 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; mikepowell.co.